Discover Serenity in the Heart of Dhaka: Park Sessions - Yoga Classes By Dhaka Flow

Splash

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 06:45 pm

Related News

Discover Serenity in the Heart of Dhaka: Park Sessions - Yoga Classes By Dhaka Flow

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 06:45 pm
Discover Serenity in the Heart of Dhaka: Park Sessions - Yoga Classes By Dhaka Flow

In partnership with the esteemed teachers from Dhaka Flow, OLIO OROLIO OLIVE OIL will be hosting the Park Sessions Yoga classes. These classes are scheduled to take place every Friday and Saturday at 5pm, from September 1st to October 28th, 2023, within the tranquil surroundings of Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park in Gulshan 2.

 These yoga sessions provide a holistic approach to wellness that resonates with both beginners and seasoned yogis. Nestled within the heart of the city and set against the backdrop of the picturesque Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park , this event offers a unique blend of tranquillity, health, and community.

Interested participants can now buy tickets by exploring their website at Dhaka Flow or can access their ticket link from their social media site on instagram named @dhakaflow.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats and an open heart. Whether you're engaging with yoga for the first time or seeking to deepen your practice, the Park Sessions offer a sanctuary for self-discovery, growth, and connection. As you stretch and bend, guided by experienced instructors, you'll find yourself immersed in a journey of transformation. 

So, mark your calendar and join the sessions on September 1st . Immerse yourself in the embrace of nature, guided by the expertise of Dhaka Flow's instructors and the support of OLIO OROLIO OLIVE OIL. Let this experience be a step towards a balanced and enriched life.

 

Yoga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

2h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What astronauts have left on the moon

What astronauts have left on the moon

2h | TBS Stories
Everything else banned in French schools

Everything else banned in French schools

14h | TBS World
Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

Nepal to face the No.1 ODI team Pakistan

15h | TBS SPORTS
Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

Which teams have won and lost the most matches in Asia Cup history?

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day