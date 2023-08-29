Discover Serenity in the Heart of Dhaka: Park Sessions - Yoga Classes By Dhaka Flow

In partnership with the esteemed teachers from Dhaka Flow, OLIO OROLIO OLIVE OIL will be hosting the Park Sessions Yoga classes. These classes are scheduled to take place every Friday and Saturday at 5pm, from September 1st to October 28th, 2023, within the tranquil surroundings of Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park in Gulshan 2.

These yoga sessions provide a holistic approach to wellness that resonates with both beginners and seasoned yogis. Nestled within the heart of the city and set against the backdrop of the picturesque Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park , this event offers a unique blend of tranquillity, health, and community.

Interested participants can now buy tickets by exploring their website at Dhaka Flow or can access their ticket link from their social media site on instagram named @dhakaflow.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats and an open heart. Whether you're engaging with yoga for the first time or seeking to deepen your practice, the Park Sessions offer a sanctuary for self-discovery, growth, and connection. As you stretch and bend, guided by experienced instructors, you'll find yourself immersed in a journey of transformation.

So, mark your calendar and join the sessions on September 1st . Immerse yourself in the embrace of nature, guided by the expertise of Dhaka Flow's instructors and the support of OLIO OROLIO OLIVE OIL. Let this experience be a step towards a balanced and enriched life.