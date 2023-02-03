Directors' Association sets conditions on imports of Hindi films

Conditions on the import and screening of Hindi films have been set by the Bangladesh Film Directors' Association.

No Bollywood film can be shown in the first two weeks of the month. Also, no Hindi film can be released on Eids. There will also be a cap of importing six or 10 films in a year. The period of import for Hindi films will be for two years.

This was decided in a meeting on Tuesday, held at the FDC Board of Directors office.

Tension arose regarding the import of Shahrukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' in Bangladesh recently.

"We have not held any separate meeting on 'Pathaan'. We talked about the entire process of importing Hindi films," said director Kazi Hayat, President of the Board of Directors.

"In order to save our hall, to keep the stream of cinema flowing, I asked the opinion of the committee in the meeting, whether Indian films should be allowed or not. We have decided to release Hindi movies in Bangladesh by adding some current conditions to existing ones. The decision of the meeting will be sent to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting soon. Before that, the opinions of 18 film-related organisations will also be taken," added the director.

