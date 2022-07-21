Director Karan recalls Sanjay Dutt battling cancer throughout 'Shamshera' shoot

Splash

Hindustan Times
21 July, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 12:25 pm

Related News

Director Karan recalls Sanjay Dutt battling cancer throughout 'Shamshera' shoot

Shamshera director Karan Malhotra opened up about working with Sanjay Dutt during his battle with cancer. He also called him a mentor

Hindustan Times
21 July, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 12:25 pm
Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera. Photo: Collected
Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera. Photo: Collected

Sanjay Dutt is all set for his upcoming film Shamshera.

While the film is not his first work after recovering from cancer, he filmed portions of the film after he was declared cancer-free. Recalling Sanjay's spirit on the sets, Shamshera director Karan Malhotra called him a superman. 

Sanjay was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in August 2020.Karan said, "The news that Sanjay sir had been diagnosed with cancer came to all of us like a huge shock. We had no idea about it. He was talking, behaving and working like nothing has happened. I guess that's why he is where he is today, having conquered this too. Sanjay sir doesn't let anything get the better of him. He is an inspiration on the sets for everyone."

"Having given so many years of his life to his craft, Sanjay sir leads from the front and his demeanour shows us all how to conduct ourselves on the set. He went about shooting Shamshera with the attitude that there is nothing he can't conquer. He never mentioned what he was going through personally. He kept the mood on the set light," he added.

Karan also called him superman for winning his battle against cancer with his smiling face. "There is no one like him. I'm indebted for his support towards Shamshera. He is a constant guide and a mentor to me." Shamshera also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

It marks Sanjay's first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor who will appear in a dual role for the first time ever. The film is set in the 19th century in the fictitious city of Kaza in India. It will release on July 22.

Sanjay was last seen in director Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2. The film stars Yash in the lead alongside Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and others. 

Sanjay Dutt / shamshera / bollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘Bankers and money launderers play a role in this dollar crisis’

1h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2h | Panorama
Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

2d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Dhaka Wasa for hiking water prices again

2h | Videos
Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

15h | Videos
Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

16h | Videos
Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership