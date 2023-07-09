Director Anonno Mamun finalises heroine for new movie starring Shakib

Splash

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 12:44 pm

Related News

Director Anonno Mamun finalises heroine for new movie starring Shakib

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 12:44 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Director Anonno Mamum has finalised the heroine and villain for his next movie starring Dhallywood star Shakib Khan.

He announced the news from his social media account Saturday night. "I will let you know the details after Shakib returns to the country. Today, I signed the heroine and villain from Mumbai." his post read.

"The filming will begin on 10 September in India's Benaras. The movie will be released in five languages including Bangla, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil. The film will have 3 songs and 2 fight sequences," he added.

Earlier, there was a lot of buzz among netizens regarding Shakib Khan's upcoming heroine.

There was speculation that his upcoming co-star for the film might be a Bollywood actress.

 

Shakib Khan / Dhallywood actor Shakib Khan / Anonno Mamun

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nodi by Colours of Chars by Friendship plays a pivotal role in empowering artisans from river islands and indigenous communities. Photo: Courtesy.

Heritage fabrics at crossroads

1h | Mode
Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

6h | Panorama
One of the causes behind the increase of speech delays in children could be too much screen time. Photo: Bloomberg

The worry with words: Why speech delays need more attention

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

1h | TBS World
Local IT companies expand their global footprint

Local IT companies expand their global footprint

18h | TBS Stories
US includes Cluster Bomb in weapons package

US includes Cluster Bomb in weapons package

19h | TBS World
How to fight with fatigue?

How to fight with fatigue?

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

5
5 foods that fight high cholesterol
Health

5 foods that fight high cholesterol

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020