Director Anonno Mamun finalises heroine for new movie starring Shakib

Director Anonno Mamum has finalised the heroine and villain for his next movie starring Dhallywood star Shakib Khan.

He announced the news from his social media account Saturday night. "I will let you know the details after Shakib returns to the country. Today, I signed the heroine and villain from Mumbai." his post read.

"The filming will begin on 10 September in India's Benaras. The movie will be released in five languages including Bangla, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil. The film will have 3 songs and 2 fight sequences," he added.

Earlier, there was a lot of buzz among netizens regarding Shakib Khan's upcoming heroine.

There was speculation that his upcoming co-star for the film might be a Bollywood actress.