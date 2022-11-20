Dipto TV Award 2022 held

Splash

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 10:30 am

Dipto TV Award 2022 held

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 10:30 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The "Deepto Award 2022" has been given out for the second time in honor of Deepto Television's seventh anniversary. This award has been given in a number of categories based on the single and serial dramas that have been broadcast on Deepto Television, as well as the dubbing serials and single dramas, that have been broadcast on the Deepto Digital platform in the past year. In 19 categories, viewers chose the dramas and performers they believed to be the best.The final winner has been selected by taking into consideration the audience's votes and the jury's judgment received on Deepto TV's website.

Categories and Sections for the Deepto Award 2022 - Single Play: Featured Male performer Farhan Ahmed Jovan and female performer Sabila Noor were chosen for the Single Play nomination.

Serial Drama: 'Bakalpur' Has been nominated for best serial drama, Drama: Mashrafe Junior, Shatabdi Wadud for best actor-male, Drama: Bakulpur, Nadia Ahmed for best actress-female. Drama: Bakulpur, Swarnalata for best supporting actor-male, and "Drama: Bakulpur, Azizul Hakim" for best supporting actor-male.

 Nominated  as emerging artist in serial drama Mashrafe Junior in Safana Namani. In a fan poll, a single drama on  digital platforms, '  O Amar Bon Na', a well-liked single drama, was nominated, as was Ziaul Farooq Apurba as the male actor and Tasnia Farin and Bidya Sinha Saha Mim as the female actor.

Additionally, the DeeptoAwards now include a category for 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for the first time. Abul Hayat, a legendary actor from Bangladesh, received the 'Deepta Award Lifetime Honour' this year. Live broadcast of the 'Deepto Awards 2022' took place on 18 November at 7 o'clock. 

Dance performances were given by Shokh, Dighi, Chandni, Nisha, Upoma, and Samit at the occasion. The choreography was under the direction of Asad Khan. The bands Obscure and Parthib also gave performances. Rafsan Sabab and Ruhani Salsabil Labonno presented the entire show.

Deepto Award 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

World Cup Qatar will be great football but an ugly game

1h | Panorama
Photo: Akij Baker

Akij Baker baking goodness in 'Funtastic' cakes and more

2h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

1d | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

14h | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

14h | Videos
No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

16h | Videos
A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday