Dipto TV Award 2022 held

The "Deepto Award 2022" has been given out for the second time in honor of Deepto Television's seventh anniversary. This award has been given in a number of categories based on the single and serial dramas that have been broadcast on Deepto Television, as well as the dubbing serials and single dramas, that have been broadcast on the Deepto Digital platform in the past year. In 19 categories, viewers chose the dramas and performers they believed to be the best.The final winner has been selected by taking into consideration the audience's votes and the jury's judgment received on Deepto TV's website.

Categories and Sections for the Deepto Award 2022 - Single Play: Featured Male performer Farhan Ahmed Jovan and female performer Sabila Noor were chosen for the Single Play nomination.

Serial Drama: 'Bakalpur' Has been nominated for best serial drama, Drama: Mashrafe Junior, Shatabdi Wadud for best actor-male, Drama: Bakulpur, Nadia Ahmed for best actress-female. Drama: Bakulpur, Swarnalata for best supporting actor-male, and "Drama: Bakulpur, Azizul Hakim" for best supporting actor-male.

Nominated as emerging artist in serial drama Mashrafe Junior in Safana Namani. In a fan poll, a single drama on digital platforms, ' O Amar Bon Na', a well-liked single drama, was nominated, as was Ziaul Farooq Apurba as the male actor and Tasnia Farin and Bidya Sinha Saha Mim as the female actor.

Additionally, the DeeptoAwards now include a category for 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for the first time. Abul Hayat, a legendary actor from Bangladesh, received the 'Deepta Award Lifetime Honour' this year. Live broadcast of the 'Deepto Awards 2022' took place on 18 November at 7 o'clock.

Dance performances were given by Shokh, Dighi, Chandni, Nisha, Upoma, and Samit at the occasion. The choreography was under the direction of Asad Khan. The bands Obscure and Parthib also gave performances. Rafsan Sabab and Ruhani Salsabil Labonno presented the entire show.