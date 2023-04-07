Diddy forced to pay Sting $5,000 a day for the rest of his life

Splash

TBS Report
07 April, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 05:45 pm

Related News

Diddy forced to pay Sting $5,000 a day for the rest of his life

TBS Report
07 April, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 05:45 pm
Sting and Diddy. Photo: Collected
Sting and Diddy. Photo: Collected

Hip-hop legend Diddy has been ordered to make daily payments of £4,020 ($5,000) to Sting for the rest of his life for stealing one of the latter's tracks in 1997.

The song in question, "Every Breath You Take," by The Police, was a big smash in 1983. Diddy utilised it in one of his most well-known songs, "I'll Be Missing You." After a 2018 Sting interview was unearthed on Twitter, he has since confirmed the high fees.

Sting originally discussed the subject when speaking with The Breakfast Club podcast five years ago.

The R&B star did ask for permission to sample the tune, according to Sting, real name Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, but only after he had already released the song.

Following the release of the video of Sting making a comeback on social media, Diddy used Twitter to not only confirm the statement but also to inform the singer that the amount he is actually required to pay is incorrect.

"Nope. 5K per day," he remarked. "Love to my brother @OfficialSting!" he concluded.

Last year, Sting was listed as the highest-earning solo artist in Forbes' annual breakdown of the highest-paid entertainers. The announcement followed the frontman selling his entire discography – including work with The Police – to Universal Music Group for £168 million ($210million).
 

Sting / Diddy / Celebrities

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Best 7-seaters in Bangladesh

7h | Wheels
Priced at around Tk5 lakh, the City Boy is roughly about the size of a CNG and takes about two hours to charge. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Palki Motor's City Boy: Are electric cars the future of Bangladeshi public transport?

8h | Panorama
Somehow, the region’s famously vulnerable economies are holding their own. Photo: AFP

Latin America has learned how to fight a financial crisis

1d | Panorama
The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

22h | TBS World
Financial account deficit widens despite negative import growth in February

Financial account deficit widens despite negative import growth in February

4h | TBS Insight
Eco-friendly electric car made in Bangladesh

Eco-friendly electric car made in Bangladesh

9h | TBS Stories
3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

2
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

3
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka