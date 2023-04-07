Diddy forced to pay Sting $5,000 a day for the rest of his life

Sting and Diddy. Photo: Collected

Hip-hop legend Diddy has been ordered to make daily payments of £4,020 ($5,000) to Sting for the rest of his life for stealing one of the latter's tracks in 1997.

The song in question, "Every Breath You Take," by The Police, was a big smash in 1983. Diddy utilised it in one of his most well-known songs, "I'll Be Missing You." After a 2018 Sting interview was unearthed on Twitter, he has since confirmed the high fees.

Sting originally discussed the subject when speaking with The Breakfast Club podcast five years ago.

The R&B star did ask for permission to sample the tune, according to Sting, real name Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, but only after he had already released the song.

Following the release of the video of Sting making a comeback on social media, Diddy used Twitter to not only confirm the statement but also to inform the singer that the amount he is actually required to pay is incorrect.

"Nope. 5K per day," he remarked. "Love to my brother @OfficialSting!" he concluded.

Last year, Sting was listed as the highest-earning solo artist in Forbes' annual breakdown of the highest-paid entertainers. The announcement followed the frontman selling his entire discography – including work with The Police – to Universal Music Group for £168 million ($210million).

