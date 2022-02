Did Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad find love on Twitter?

Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba met via Twitter.

Rumours of their dating sparked since Hrithik was spotted walking hand in hand with Saba at an eatery in Mumbai.

According to an Indian media, It all started when Hrithik liked and shared a video featuring Saba and a rapper on Twitter.

Saba thanked Hrithik in response and the duo started talking.

Since then Saba was spotted with Hrithik's family and ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

A few days ago Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan shared a group photo with Saba which also featured Hrithik and his children Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan, Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan among others.

Earlier, it was assumed that the duo met via dating up.