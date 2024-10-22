Did Biplob Hayder’s Bhoyal deserve the 18+ rating?

Following the establishment of the Bangladesh Certification Board on 22 September, the first film they reviewed was 'Bhoyal', directed by Biplob Hayder.

Since being approved for theatrical release, the movie has created a buzz in the entertainment industry, not only because of its storyline but also due to its '18+' rating—similar to PG 18 or R-rated films in other countries.

In an interview with The Business Standard, Hayder discussed the film's creation process, the excitement surrounding its release, and the fact that 'Bhoyal' is restricted to adult viewers.

This age restriction has led to debates about why younger audiences are to be excluded and what aspects of the story make it inappropriate for them.

"If you ask for my opinion, I'd say this film is for everyone. You could even watch it with your family," said Hayder, when asked to clarify.

"Perhaps the certification board felt that certain scenes might not be appropriate for younger audiences, especially those under 18. The content demands a greater psychological maturity, which is why the age restriction was suggested."

Many are doubtful about the commercial success of 'Bhoyal', given that a significant portion of Bangladesh's moviegoers are young, and this is the first time a Bangladeshi film has been age-restricted.

Hayder addressed this, saying, "Viewers over 18 are still considered young. Success or failure—these are concepts tied to preconceived notions."

When explaining his choice of storyline, Hayder shared that the central narrative focuses on the relationship between a father and daughter. He believes audiences will connect with the portrayal of their bond, particularly how deeply the daughter loves her father.

Bhoyal's release date will coincide with actor Shakib Khan's highly anticipated commercial film 'Dorod', also scheduled for a November release.

Many view this as a risky decision, as films that have gone head-to-head with Shakib Khan's movies in the past have struggled to keep up at the box office.

However, Hayder is unfazed. Although he acknowledges that cinema hall owners naturally gravitate towards Shakib's films when they're released, he strongly feels other movies released alongside Shakib's have also performed well.

"The issue isn't with directors or with their choice of timing for releases, it's with the investors and producers who believe they can't compete with Shakib's films and recover their investment. This mindset has to change," said Hayder.

He added, "The notion that only Shakib's films can be profitable is outdated and simply not true. It's important to move beyond these old assumptions. My aim with this movie is to present a compelling story. For me, success lies in the enjoyment of the viewers."

Another one of Hayder's films, 'Ali', is awaiting certification. It's a story centred on mute characters, an unusual theme in the mainstream industry that prefers commercial plots.

So why does Hayder, from the start of his career, lean toward thematic storytelling?

"Ever since I entered this field, I've been a bit of a romantic, a bit of a realist. Everyone is fixated on dance, songs and action. Whatever brings in money is labelled commercial. I've always been more comfortable working with stories of life," he answered.

Hayder began his career as a cinematographer in 1999, working in Bangladesh's showbiz industry. In 2011, he transitioned into directing dramas, a craft he focused on until 2021.

When asked which role he enjoyed more, cinematographer or director, Hayder chuckled and replied, "I love both roles. Back then, I had to align with the director's vision and deliver the shots they wanted. Now, I'm the director. That's the only difference, but I find joy in both."

