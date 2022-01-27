Diane Kruger on gender pay gap: We still have a long way to go

Splash

Hindustan Times
27 January, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 11:48 am

Related News

Diane Kruger on gender pay gap: We still have a long way to go

Actor Diane Kruger says her experience of working in her recent outing The 355, is one film in that direction because the producers made sure to treat everyone equally in terms of pay and other aspects

Hindustan Times
27 January, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 11:48 am
Cast member Diane Kruger poses for a portrait while promoting the movie &quot;In the Fade&quot; in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 8, 2017. Picture taken December 8, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Cast member Diane Kruger poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "In the Fade" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 8, 2017. Picture taken December 8, 2017. Photo: Reuters

Conversations around gender pay gap in Hollywood have gained momentum in the recent times. But actor Diane Kruger feels there are still some loopholes in the process, as a result of which female actors continue to get paid way lesser than their male counterparts.

"I think people are more aware of it, but we still have a long way to go. It is moving and heading towards the right direction. If anything we have created a space to be able to be heard and there to be an open discussion (on the matter)," she shares.

And her recent outing — The 355, also starring Hollywood actors Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Sebastain Stan — is one film in that direction, as its producers made sure to treat everyone equally in terms of pay and other aspects.

"In this film, Jessica (Chastain, producer) made sure that we are all paid equally. We all had the same trailers, we all had the same conditions to work in. We all had the same value, right to be there and talk about characters," says Kruger.

But the Troy (2004) actor is quick to point that it is going to take women who are in the position or who have created a position of power to "really follow through". She adds, "I also applaud male makers, who do that, because you can't do it alone, you need the men too as well."

Kruger also feels that makers are still skeptical of making films led by women or with all female cast, something that needs to change.

"A lot of big studios are scared of bringing the female actors and having a real discussion about each point of view and what we can they individually bring to characters. That what sets a film apart," she says, while adding that her recent film is a fine example of just that.

"Everyone felt heard, invited and valued. I think that makes for a better work experience and also a good movie. Because you know that you are there for what you stood up for, and what you believe in," she ends.

Diane Kruger / Gender gap / Hollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

1h | Pursuit
Built on a budget of just $2 million, this riveting structure stands as an embodiment to how much can be achieved with so little. Photo: Asif Salman/URBANA

Less is More: How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2h | Panorama
As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

21h | Panorama
A recent study found that biomass burning (burning of leaves, wood, etc) is equally responsible as fossil fuel burning for black carbon emission, known to cause cancer. Photo: Reuters

‘Biomass burning, high sulphur-containing gasoline are compounding air pollution’

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

18h | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

20h | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

1d | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork