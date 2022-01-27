Diane Kruger on gender pay gap: We still have a long way to go

Cast member Diane Kruger poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "In the Fade" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 8, 2017. Picture taken December 8, 2017. Photo: Reuters

Conversations around gender pay gap in Hollywood have gained momentum in the recent times. But actor Diane Kruger feels there are still some loopholes in the process, as a result of which female actors continue to get paid way lesser than their male counterparts.

"I think people are more aware of it, but we still have a long way to go. It is moving and heading towards the right direction. If anything we have created a space to be able to be heard and there to be an open discussion (on the matter)," she shares.

And her recent outing — The 355, also starring Hollywood actors Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Sebastain Stan — is one film in that direction, as its producers made sure to treat everyone equally in terms of pay and other aspects.

"In this film, Jessica (Chastain, producer) made sure that we are all paid equally. We all had the same trailers, we all had the same conditions to work in. We all had the same value, right to be there and talk about characters," says Kruger.

But the Troy (2004) actor is quick to point that it is going to take women who are in the position or who have created a position of power to "really follow through". She adds, "I also applaud male makers, who do that, because you can't do it alone, you need the men too as well."

Kruger also feels that makers are still skeptical of making films led by women or with all female cast, something that needs to change.

"A lot of big studios are scared of bringing the female actors and having a real discussion about each point of view and what we can they individually bring to characters. That what sets a film apart," she says, while adding that her recent film is a fine example of just that.

"Everyone felt heard, invited and valued. I think that makes for a better work experience and also a good movie. Because you know that you are there for what you stood up for, and what you believe in," she ends.