Dhallywood actors clash: Zayed Khan threatens to ‘shoot’ Omar Sani after being ‘slapped’ 

Film actor Zayed Khan allegedly took out a pistol and threatened to shoot fellow actor Omar Sani at the wedding event of Dhallywood actor Dipjol's son.

However, denying the allegation Zayed Khan, while speaking with the media, termed the matter as "baseless news."

"We [Zayed Khan and Omar Sani] had normal conversations. Nothing has happened between us that could lead to such false news."

According to sources, the incident occurred at the wedding ceremony held at a Dhaka convention centre on Friday night.

Omar Sani first slapped Zayed Khan as he had earlier "disrespected and insulted" his wife, popular actress Arifa Pervin Zaman Moushumi.

This incident later went out of hand.

When contacted for comments by the press, Dipjol, however, also denied the reports related to the incident.

He said, "This is completely false, baseless news. It is very unfortunate that the reports came out without verifying the truth about the actual incident.

"The things that are being said did not happen at all."

"Is it that easy that anyone will show up at a wedding event with a gun! Everyone was checked before entering the venue.

"I was present there the whole time and whatever has been revealed or reported about this, is totally baseless."

Meanwhile, Omar Sani could not be reached for any comments on the incident.

