Dhaka Summer Con 2023 knocking on the door

The country's biggest pop culture festival 'Dhaka Summer Con 2023' is going to be held over three days from 13 to 15 July at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB).

The convention is going to be something similar to many comic-con events seen across the world. The event is designed to bring traditional pop culture like comic books and cosplay under the same umbrella with Bangladeshi music and K-pop.

30 bands will perform on one stage of the first-ever Dhaka Summer Con held at Hall 3 and Hall 4 of ICCB.

Some of the notable bands performing at Summer Con are 'Indalo', 'Dads in the Park', 'Hatirpool Sessions', 'Karnival', 'AvoidRafa' and many more. There will be K-pop performances too.

'Old Dhaka Diaries', 'Firoze Jong', 'Rayhan Islam Shuvro', 'Dads in the Park', 'Hatirpool Sessions', 'Odd Signature', 'Owned', 'Level Five' and 'Bangla Five' will perform on day one, 13 July, Thursday.

'Messianic Era', 'Naive', 'Encore', 'Subconscious', 'Aftermath', 'Sonar Bangla Circus', 'Ashes', 'Brahmaputra', 'Cryptic Faith' and 'Artcell' will perform on day two.

The last day's lineup includes 'Relative', 'Mechanics', 'Carnival', 'Black', 'Arbovirus', 'Avoid Rafa' and 'Warfaze'. AK Rahul, Black Jang and Shafayet will also perform.

 

Dhaka Summer Con / concert / Rock

