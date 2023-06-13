Dhaka Summer Con 2023 is to be held in ICCB on 12-14 July

Celebrating the increasing popularity for pop culture in the country, the first-ever Dhaka Summer Con 2023 will be held for three days on July 12, 13 and 14 at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital.

Event management and public relations company MediaQuest Bangladesh is going to organize this festival with segments including cosplay competitions, concerts, comic books, experience zone, kids zone, games, hip-pop, K-pop, food zone and panel discussions, reads a press release.

According to the organisers, Dhaka Summer Con is being organized with the vision of creating a globally inspiring experience and setting a footprint on International platforms in the respective communities.

The festival will feature cosplayers onstage portraying their favorite comic, superhero, and movie characters. After that, cosplayers will light up the stage with a costume play and entertain the audience with a freestyle performance. Dhaka Summer Con will be a gathering of several popular characters of Superman, spider-man, Pikachu and Naruto.

There will be a zone only for comic lovers which will include a huge collection of comics from vintage classics. This will greatly inspire and bring nostalgia amongst the youth and comic lovers. Concert enthusiasts can get a chance to listen to their favorite bands like heavy metal, rock, pop and solo artists' performances. There will also be performances by various groups including Hip-hop, K-pop, and J-pop as well.

There will be an experience zone at Dhaka Summer Con, where local and foreign companies will display their products and services in the pavilion. There will also be an Artist Alley where various action figures and rare toy collections will be displayed. The Experience Zone will also be packed with VR experiences, fan meet and greet sessions, comic and cosplay merchandising and get together. Not to mention, there will be a food court with various kinds of food this festival throughout the day.

Dhaka Summer Con 2023 convener and co-founder of MediaQuest Bangladesh Tariqul Sumon said, "We are going to organize this festival for the first time with various entertaining activities. In addition to meeting favorite superhero performances or favorite cosplay artists, Dhaka Summer Con will become a meeting place for all the popular music bands of the country. In this festival, cosplay performers of three categories- solo, group and kids, will be awarded as winners."

He further added, "There will be a specialized kids zone for children in the festival where children can enjoy and play safely. Through the registration process, parents can leave their children and enjoy other activities at the festival. Moreover, we have kept several surprises that will give our audience extra joy. Hope Dhaka Summer Con will add a new dimension to this celebration."