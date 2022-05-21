Dhaka K-Meet 6.0: little South Korea in Bangladesh

Dhaka K-Meet 6.0: little South Korea in Bangladesh

Loud music played in the background, and at times people broke out in synchronised dance; visitors and performers alike. The energy at the event was infectious!

Photo: Courtesy of BD K Family
Photo: Courtesy of BD K Family

It is no secret how popular Korean culture has become in recent times, especially amongst the youth of Bangladesh, and 'Dhaka K-Meet 6.0' was a testament to that fact.   

The event was organised by BD K-Family, Bangladesh's first Korean culture community, and they have been organising it for the past six years. Dressed in Korean inspired styles and attires, K-drama lovers from all around Dhaka flocked to Tokyo Square Shopping Mall for the meet. 

Photo: Courtesy of BD K Family
Photo: Courtesy of BD K Family

"This event is a celebration of the love for K-pop, K-drama, and South Korean culture," said Tashnuva Zahan – the founders of BD K-Family – to The Business Standard. 

The convention was booming with excited K-drama and K-pop fans. Loud music played in the background, and at times people broke out in synchronised dance; visitors and performers alike. The energy at the event was infectious!

Photo: Courtesy of Tareq Bin Atique.
Photo: Courtesy of Tareq Bin Atique.

'K-Meet 6.0' was attended by more than 4,000 visitors, and featured song and dance performances. There were 50 team and solo performers at the event, with special performances by two of the organisers– Tashnuva and Tina Zahan, influencer Shouvik Ahmed, and singer Mahi Hasin.

Photo: Courtesy of BD K Family
Photo: Courtesy of BD K Family

"I have been in love with K-pop and K-drama since my childhood. While growing up I found out that people in Korea celebrate Bangladeshi culture similarly to how we celebrate theirs, they even organise a lot of events dedicated to our culture," said Tashnuva.  " We wanted to do something similar in Bangladesh. Our goal is to always appreciate Korean culture through different events, as well as to promote peace and harmony between the two nations."

Photo: Courtesy of Tareq Bin Atique.
Photo: Courtesy of Tareq Bin Atique.

The event also included stalls selling various K-pop and K-drama merch ranging from key chains, pins, to notebooks, pens, backpacks, toys, etc. 

Photo: Courtesy of BD K Family
Photo: Courtesy of BD K Family

Most of the visitors ranged from the ages of 12-18, perhaps even younger. From the moment one stepped into the event, the energy from the crowd could be felt almost instantaneously. The spirited visitors seemed as if they were reunited with their long lost families. 

"I thought I was the biggest K-pop fan ever, but after visiting here for the first time ever I feel like my room could use a few more posters," said Maisha, one of the visitors at the event. 

Samia, another visitor, said, "I always look forward to this event. I have attended it twice before and I look forward to it every year. It feels like I am with my people."

The performers also expressed their gratitude towards the organisers. "After the pandemic, this is one of the most hyped events for K-pop fans. We were extremely happy to perform at such an event. Hoping to see some more events like this in future," said the dance group Renessus. 

'Dhaka K-Meet 6.0' was a  unique and cheerful event that reeled in its visitors with its liveliness, ambiance, and music. The dancing, and to be a witness to the passion and zeal about Korean culture shared by the Bangladeshi youth was truly a fascinating experience. 

'Dhaka K-Meet 6.0' was held on Friday, 20 May, from 1:30 PM to 8: 30 PM.

