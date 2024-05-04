Dhaka Flow’s Wellness Retreat at Green View Golf Resort offers a serene escape from the city

Dhaka Flow, a wellness platform and leading provider of holistic wellbeing solutions, is thrilled to announce its upcoming collaboration with Green View Golf Resort to host an overnight Yoga & Meditation Retreat. This transformative event promises attendees a chance to relax, rejuvenate and reset, through embodied practices of self-care.

The retreat, scheduled to take place from May 24 - 25, 2024, will feature a range of wellness activities designed to promote physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. Participants can look forward to energising group sessions led by Dhaka Flow's experts, including yoga, meditation, and sound healing. The retreat will also include art therapy and the uplifting power of music to promote joy and vitality. Nutrition will play a key role in the retreat, with attendees enjoying delicious and nutritious meals, local, organic and seasonal.

Green View Golf Resort, nestled amidst lush greenery, offers guests a chance to explore nature by bike or foot along private trails through scenic landscapes. Also available, badminton, tennis, basketball, bubble-ball, and a beautiful outdoor pool, providing ample opportunities for fun and relaxation. Guests can also indulge in a luxurious golfing experience on the resort's superb golf course.

Dhaka Flow is excited to welcome wellness enthusiasts to join for some fun. To join Dhaka Flow, please register on the website or social media sites: www.dhakaflow.com

Event Details:

Date: May 24 - 25, 2024

Location: Green View Golf Resort, Gazipur

To Register: [email protected]

About Dhaka Flow:

Dhaka Flow provides holistic well-being solutions to corporates, schools, universities, and the wider community through wellness festivals, programs, workshops, and personal coaching. Their national and international retreats offer transformative experiences that foster growth and healing in stunning locations, uniting communities for the wellness movement.