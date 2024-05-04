Dhaka Flow’s Wellness Retreat at Green View Golf Resort offers a serene escape from the city

Splash

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 03:12 pm

Related News

Dhaka Flow’s Wellness Retreat at Green View Golf Resort offers a serene escape from the city

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 03:12 pm
Dhaka Flow’s Wellness Retreat at Green View Golf Resort offers a serene escape from the city

Dhaka Flow, a wellness platform and leading provider of holistic wellbeing solutions, is thrilled to announce its upcoming collaboration with Green View Golf Resort to host an overnight Yoga & Meditation Retreat. This transformative event promises attendees a chance to relax, rejuvenate and reset, through embodied practices of self-care.

The retreat, scheduled to take place from May 24 - 25, 2024, will feature a range of wellness activities designed to promote physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. Participants can look forward to energising group sessions led by Dhaka Flow's experts, including yoga, meditation, and sound healing. The retreat will also include art therapy and the uplifting power of music to promote joy and vitality. Nutrition will play a key role in the retreat, with attendees enjoying delicious and nutritious meals, local, organic and seasonal.

Green View Golf Resort, nestled amidst lush greenery, offers guests a chance to explore nature by bike or foot along private trails through scenic landscapes. Also available, badminton, tennis, basketball, bubble-ball, and a beautiful outdoor pool, providing ample opportunities for fun and relaxation. Guests can also indulge in a luxurious golfing experience on the resort's superb golf course.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dhaka Flow is excited to welcome wellness enthusiasts to join for some fun. To join Dhaka Flow, please register on the website or social media sites: www.dhakaflow.com

Event Details:

Date: May 24 - 25, 2024

Location: Green View Golf Resort, Gazipur

To Register: [email protected]

About Dhaka Flow:

Dhaka Flow provides holistic well-being solutions to corporates, schools, universities, and the wider community through wellness festivals, programs, workshops, and personal coaching. Their national and international retreats offer transformative experiences that foster growth and healing in stunning locations, uniting communities for the wellness movement.

 

Dhaka Flow

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy

7h | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

1d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How to recover stock market losses

How to recover stock market losses

1h | Videos
That is why Finland joined NATO

That is why Finland joined NATO

4h | Videos
Overheating and load shedding can damage your phone

Overheating and load shedding can damage your phone

4h | Videos
Google wants to take advantage of India-Mexico's cheap labor

Google wants to take advantage of India-Mexico's cheap labor

4h | Videos