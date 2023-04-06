Dhaka Flow to organise 14-Day pre-iftar pranayama challenge

Splash

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 10:57 pm

Pranayama is an ancient Indian breathing practice that has been gaining popularity worldwide due to its numerous health benefits. It helps increase the intake of oxygen in the blood, which in turn nourishes the cells, provides energy, and expands human capacity to be present. 

Dhaka Flow will be organising a 14-day pre-iftar Pranayama challenge.

Starting from 7 – 20 April, the event will commence live on Facebook at Dhaka Flow's official Facebook page, every day, at 5:00 PM. The event will feature a different Yoga infrastructure every day.

The 14-day Pranayama challenge is open to all.

 

