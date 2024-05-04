Dhaka Flow - Gulshan Club Food & Wellness Festival coming soon! 

Dhaka Flow - Gulshan Club Food &amp; Wellness Festival coming soon! 

Dhaka Flow is thrilled to announce the upcoming Gulshan Club Food & Wellness Festival, a celebration to raise the community's spirit through carefully curated nourishment for the mind, body and spirit. 

This festival offers participants a transformative journey towards holistic wellbeing, merging immersive yoga, meditation, sound healing, art therapy, and a curated food market promoting cruelty-free, healthy nutrition. To foster a space where community members can come together with their whole family for holistic, wholesome fun that makes everyone feel better. 

Dhaka Flow presents activities ideal for intergenerational community bonding, grandparents, parents, youths and children are all welcome, all shapes and sizes, all fitness levels, people ready to embrace health and wellness and are open to exploring options that may call to them. Yogini Shazzy Om and Sound Healer Kerry Breene will kick off the session. 

Attendees can look forward to experiencing Dhaka Flow's Enlightenment Marketplace, a diverse bazaar dedicated to holistic wellness. From skincare to healthcare services, from emotional care and Share-apy sessions to singing, from painting and meditating to jujitsu and self-defence, from books to drama to role play, the marketplace will cater to all wellness needs. Additionally, savoury flavours of healthy food options will be exhibited, menus specially curated for the festival by local restaurants.

"Indulge in your senses," says Shazzy Om, Founder Dhaka Flow. "Embodied practices are known to help you along your journey inwards. Breathing helps to cleanse the soul, so the mind may evolve and know its true nature, which is divine. At this festival, we are creating something that has never been done before in Bangladesh, an immersive experience designed to provide unique insight into the present moment, combining visual and auditory stimulation for ultimate relaxation."

Event Details:

Date: May 31 - June 1, 2024  
Time: 10 am to 9 pm  
Location: Gulshan Club, Dhaka

About Dhaka Flow:  
Dhaka Flow is a leading provider of holistic well-being solutions, catering to corporates, schools, universities, and the broader community. They organize Wellness Festivals in parks, classes and workshops, local and international retreats, and personal coaching to deliver transformative experiences that benefit the mind, body, and spirit. Through transformative experiences for the mind, body, and spirit, Dhaka Flow's programs enhance productivity, foster healthy habits, and promote community well-being. Dhaka Flow serves as a beacon of wellness and unity in Dhaka and beyond.

