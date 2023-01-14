Dhaka Flow: A community coming together for healthy living

Splash

Eshadi Sharif
14 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 06:01 pm

Related News

Dhaka Flow: A community coming together for healthy living

Dhaka Flow was held on Friday, 13 January, at Gulshan Lake Park

Eshadi Sharif
14 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 06:01 pm
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

We often take our health for granted, but just ignoring it does not make health complications that often plague generations simply go away. 

On Friday, 13 January, at Gulshan Lake Park, Dhaka Flow decided to remind people to take care of themselves. The event was organised by Shazia Omar, a yoga expert who has been practising the craft for over 20 years, co-hosted with Gulshan Society and managed by Interspeed. The intention behind the endeavour was to promote the wellness of the body and soul. 

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

The event lasted from 11 AM to 5 PM, and throughout the day, various fitness experts conducted interactive sessions – Nazfitstudio conducted a session on cardio, Minhaz Remo conducted a HIIT session (high intensity interval training), a singing circle was led by Armeen Musa, etc. Everything the visitors needed to be a part of the activities was a mat and to show up. 

The event began with Omar, and her fellow instructors, on a mat, as she demonstrated yoga in its many forms.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

As a visitor I had primarily entered the venue with full confidence that I had a good understanding of both mental and physical health, especially with the thought that I knew my body best. However, it did not take me long to be humbled, as Omar elaborated on what it meant to be truly healthy.

"For us to live the healthy lifestyle we want, it's not just about yoga and movement. There are so many elements that come into play. We want clean air, we want clean water, we want our earth to be clean. We want honesty in our community, we want compassion, we want to see collaboration rather than competition," said Omar. "It's not a journey that one can make on their own to be healthy, it's really a movement that has to take place within a community." 

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Dhaka Flow was a true representation of a community coming together to uplift healthy living. What opened my eyes was the sense of community among the visitors. Sitting around the amphitheatre, the single intention of pursuing a healthier life, united a space full of strangers of all ages. So, when everyone closed their eyes in meditation during the opening ceremony, it felt like a space of peace where negativity could not reach.

In line with the event's serene and healthy outlook, the vendors were all environmentally conscious – such as Shanchayita, Wellness Cafe, Aarong Earth, etc. The food available was primarily vegetarian, but they were good enough to keep you coming back for more.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

"We made the decision to include only eco-friendly products at the event and it came with many challenges along the way. All our vendors were surprised. They are not used to it in Bangladesh. But if more events have similar requirements, this will soon become the norm," said Omar.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Health and well-being are not complete without a sound mind, and Dhaka Flow left no stone unturned to address that as well. One of the stalls at the event, Intuit, offered tarot and astrology readings. Sceptic or not, attendants lined up for a session with the fortune tellers. However, it was not just a simple reading, it resembled more of a therapy session. They listened to the person's problems, picked a card, and interpreted it according to their situation.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Through Dhaka Flow, I successfully saw Shazia Omar's vision of good health come to life for one day; a community working together to hit pause on life's relentlessness and embracing honesty, cleanliness, and compassion.

Dhaka Flow / Healthy Life

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

9h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Honest Burger: A tinge of nostalgia in your burger and fried chicken

13h | Food
My return from the precipice

My return from the precipice

14h | Panorama
Undated artwork provided by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) depicts a quantum experiment that observes traversable wormhole behaviour. Photo: Caltech via Reuters

How physicists simulated a 'baby' wormhole and what it means for the future

12h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

2h | TBS Entertainment
Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

3h | TBS Today
Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

46m | TBS SPORTS
The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'