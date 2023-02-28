Dhaka Classics begins its journey to promote Western and Bangla music in Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 10:27 am

‘Dhaka Classics’ founder and director Kelley Taylor (R). Photo: Courtesy
‘Dhaka Classics’ founder and director Kelley Taylor (R). Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka Classics, a new music foundation, began its journey on Sunday, 26 February, to promote Western classical, jazz and traditional Bangla music.

The Foundation aims to create a platform for local and international musicians to showcase their talents, and give music lovers in Bangladesh quality performances.

The 'Meet the Press', held at a private residence in Gulshan 1, featured a presentation on the foundation's history and goals, as well as musical performances by the founder, Kelley Taylor, and visiting guest artist, Neil Mukherjee, from Kolkata.  

Diplomats, expats, government and corporate high officials, socialites, celebrities and influencers attended the event.

"We are excited to share our vision for Dhaka Classics with the press and the public," said Sanjana, Communications and Public Image Chair. 

"We believe that Western classical, jazz and Bangla music are important cultural treasures that should be celebrated and preserved. We look forward to working with individuals and organisations who share our passion and commitment to promoting these musical genres," said Taylor. 

"But the big event that I'm here to tell you tonight is that in September of this year we are going to premiere the Dhaka Symphony Orchestra. Through Dhaka Classics, we want to make history by launching the first symphony orchestra. We plan to assemble a 40 to 50 piece orchestra," she added. 

