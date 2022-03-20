Dhaka campaigns ‘culture of peace’ worldwide: Momen

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said Bangladesh has called to promote 'culture of peace' at different international forums in line with the foreign policy made by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to restore peace worldwide.

"We are promoting 'culture of peace' to ensure peace globally as a continuation of Bangabandhu's foreign policy," he told the inaugural ceremony of international miniature art festival organized by Gallery Chitrak and Chattogram Art Club in the capital.  

The foreign minister said Dhaka still follows the cardinal foreign policy of Bangladesh – friendship towards all, malice towards none – that was formulated by Bangabandhu "as we have always been for peace and we will be".        

Dr Momen said Bangabandhu had laid emphasis on peace as prerequisite for development and till now Bangladesh is promoting peace globally for welfare of the deprived people, eliminating discrimination and ending war and violence.

 Apart from Bangladeshi artists, artworks of 45 painters of 20 other countries are being exhibited at the festival.

