Designer Niharika Momtaz takes Bangladeshi fashion to Qatar

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 11:13 am

‘Enchanting Fabrics Uniting Cultures’ took place in Doha on 6 October at Qatar Foundation. Photos: Courtesy
‘Enchanting Fabrics Uniting Cultures’ took place in Doha on 6 October at Qatar Foundation. Photos: Courtesy

A fashion event led by designer Niharika Momtaz titled 'Enchanting Fabrics Uniting Cultures' showcasing Bangladeshi fabrics in a contemporary style took place in Doha on 6 October at Qatar Foundation. 

Niharika is a Dubai-based Bangladeshi designer and curated the event as the show producer. The event was organised by The Embassy of Bangladesh, Doha and Ananna – Association of Women in Qatar, in association with Council Of Modest Fashion, Futad, and Richmond.

Md Nazrul Islam, Bangladesh's Ambassador to Qatar, emphasised the significance of the occasion. She is a visionary artist who has seamlessly blended culture and fashion to create a brand that resonates with elegance and sophistication.

Niharika felt incredibly honoured to work with Farhan Sheikh Al Sayed, incorporating his stunning new Misbah series into her collection.

She introduced her heritage textile collections, such as 'Gamcha', in which art is intricately woven into traditional cotton towels, and 'Jamdani', which involves manual design laying on cotton and silk.

'Prerona' features handwoven Banarasi Katan silk saris, while the 'ASHA' Bespoke Collection features fine zari organza sarees that emphasise circularity and responsibility.

 

