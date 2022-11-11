Delhi court defers to 15 Nov order on actor Jacqueline Fernandez's bail plea

Hindustan Times
11 November, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2022, 07:27 pm

The court had reserved order for Friday on the bail plea of the actor after hearing arguments from the lawyers appearing for Fernandez as well as the ED

11 November, 2022, 07:25 pm
Jacqueline Fernandez has been named as an accused in the extortion case linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar. (Photo HT/ AFP)
A Delhi court on Friday deferred the order on actor Jacqueline Fernandez's bail plea in money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to 15 November. Her interim bail, which was ending today, has been also been extended till Tuesday.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik, who had earlier granted Fernandez interim bail, said the order was not ready.

The court had reserved order for Friday on the bail plea of the actor after hearing arguments from the lawyers appearing for Fernandez as well as the Enforcement Directorate.

ED had submitted that Fernandez was a flight risk as she is not short of money. To this, the court questioned the agency why the actor was not arrested so far.

"Why haven't you (ED) arrested Jacqueline yet during the investigation despite issuing an LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy," the court had asked the probe agency.

The actor has sought bail on the ground that there was no need for her custody since the investigation is already complete and the charge sheet has been filed.

The court had on 31 August  taken cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in which the actor was named as an accused for the first time.

The ED's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused.

Jacqueline Fernandez

