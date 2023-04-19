Defamation case filed against Shakib Khan; PBI ordered to investigate

A Dhaka court has directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate a defamation case filed by producer Rahmat Ullah against actor Shakib Khan.

Rahmat Ullah filed the case as a plaintiff in Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam's court. The court accepted the statement of the plaintiff and directed the PBI to investigate, reports media.

Earlier on 15 March, Rahmat Ullah, a producer, filed a written complaint against the actor in the Bangladesh Film Artists Association accusing him of sexual misconduct and raping an Australian woman, a co-producer of the film "Operation Agneepath".

On 19 March, Shakib Khan has went to the Detective Branch of Metropolitan Police office to address the allegations.

On 28 March, Shakib Khan filed a case against film producer Rahmat Ullah under the Digital Security Act. Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat of the Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka ordered the PBI to submit a report on 6 June after taking Shakib's statement.