Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Zoe Saldana as presenter at Oscars 2023, Ranveer Singh reacts

Actor Deepika Padukone has been announced as a presenter at the Oscars 2023. Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a post with the names of all the presenters. The list also includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors, Janelle Monae, Ariana DeBose and Questlove.

Sharing the post, Deepika wrote, "#oscars#oscars95." Reacting to the post, Deepika's husband-actor Ranveer Singh dropped angel face and clapping hands emojis in the comment section. Neha Dhupia commented, "Can't wait to watch you Deepu." "Boom," Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone wrote.

Fans also showered Deepika with love and praise. A person commented, "No one is doing it like Deepika Padukone." "Great going. First Priyanka and now Deepika. Indian actresses are winning," said another fan. "Make way for the Queen! She's winning left, right, and centre. There's no stopping her, or even slowing her down," wrote an Instagram user.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre. It's a special year for India as three significant Indian movies are competing for the coveted Oscars Awards 2023 nominations.

RRR song Naatu Naatu is on the shortlist for Best Original Song, after winning the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year. Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.

Fans saw Deepika last in Pathaan which collected more than ₹400 crore in India in two weeks. It has already hit the ₹1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana among others. It had a theatrical release in February.

Deepika will next be seen with Hrithik Roshan in their aerial action thriller film Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. The film marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration. She will also be seen in the upcoming film Project K opposite Prabhas.