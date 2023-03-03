Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Zoe Saldana as presenter at Oscars 2023, Ranveer Singh reacts

Splash

Hindustan Times
03 March, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 03:19 pm

Related News

Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Zoe Saldana as presenter at Oscars 2023, Ranveer Singh reacts

Hindustan Times
03 March, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 03:19 pm
Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Zoe Saldana as presenter at Oscars 2023, Ranveer Singh reacts

Actor Deepika Padukone has been announced as a presenter at the Oscars 2023. Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a post with the names of all the presenters. The list also includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors, Janelle Monae, Ariana DeBose and Questlove.

Sharing the post, Deepika wrote, "#oscars#oscars95." Reacting to the post, Deepika's husband-actor Ranveer Singh dropped angel face and clapping hands emojis in the comment section. Neha Dhupia commented, "Can't wait to watch you Deepu." "Boom," Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone wrote.

Fans also showered Deepika with love and praise. A person commented, "No one is doing it like Deepika Padukone." "Great going. First Priyanka and now Deepika. Indian actresses are winning," said another fan. "Make way for the Queen! She's winning left, right, and centre. There's no stopping her, or even slowing her down," wrote an Instagram user.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre. It's a special year for India as three significant Indian movies are competing for the coveted Oscars Awards 2023 nominations.

RRR song Naatu Naatu is on the shortlist for Best Original Song, after winning the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year. Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.

Fans saw Deepika last in Pathaan which collected more than ₹400 crore in India in two weeks. It has already hit the ₹1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana among others. It had a theatrical release in February.

Deepika will next be seen with Hrithik Roshan in their aerial action thriller film Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. The film marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration. She will also be seen in the upcoming film Project K opposite Prabhas.

Deepika Padukone / Oscar / Academy Awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India has so far refrained from criticising the Kremlin directly on Ukraine, defying appeals by the West to take a firm stand. Photo: Reuters

With G20 in India, Global South addresses West

1h | Panorama
How the first branch of a Bangladeshi bank opened its doors on foreign soil

How the first branch of a Bangladeshi bank opened its doors on foreign soil

4h | Panorama
Watermelons were cultivated on 7,605 hectares of land in Dacope last year. The coverage was 3,407 hectares and 1,535 hectares in 2021 and 2020 respectively. Photo: TBS

For Dacope's watermelon farmers, harvest doesn't always hit the sweet spot

8h | Panorama
China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

2d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

1d | TBS Today
Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

1d | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

1d | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

2d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale