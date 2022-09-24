David Bowie honoured with stone on London's Music Walk of Fame

Splash

Reuters
24 September, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 10:09 am

Related News

David Bowie honoured with stone on London's Music Walk of Fame

Reuters
24 September, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 10:09 am
David Bowie&#039;s Paving Stone on London Music Walk of Fame. Photo: Collected
David Bowie's Paving Stone on London Music Walk of Fame. Photo: Collected

David Bowie was honoured with a paving stone on the London Music Walk of Fame on Thursday, joining the likes of The Who, Amy Winehouse, Madness and Soul II Soul on the cultural attraction trail in the city's famed Camden Town area.

Depicting a music record with the word "icon" on it, the stone was unveiled at a ceremony where Bowie's hits were played.

"It's another landmark for his legacy, basically music, the films, the videos, and everything he did for the culture," Woody Woodmansey, who was a drummer in Bowie's backing ensemble Spiders from Mars and helped unveil the stone, told Reuters.

The Covid-19 pandemic paused new unveilings, with Bowie's the first since March 2020. It follows the release this month of the documentary "Moonage Daydream" about the singer-songwriter, who died from cancer in 2016, aged 69.

"The film ... gave us the catalyst to come back with David and unlock the rest of the schedule," Lee Bennett, founder of the Music Walk of Fame, said.

 

David Bowie / Music Walk of Fame

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

3h | Panorama
Kingfisher takes off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Brown-winged Kingfisher: ‘Thou hast no proud, ambitious mind’ 

1h | Panorama
Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

1d | Splash
Photo: Reuters

Are terrorist groups consolidating in Bangladesh again?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

12h | Videos
Can gaming be taken as a career?

Can gaming be taken as a career?

17h | Videos
Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

22h | Videos
'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh