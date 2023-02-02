The Dark Knight to return on the big screen in October, 2025

A pretty secret meeting between Matt Reeves and DC Studios' co-heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran, regarding the future of the BatVerse has revealed good news for DC fans.

The sequel to Robert Pattinson's The Batman has been officially given a release date of 3 October, 2025.

The highly anticipated sequel's release date was announced by Gunn, who also said that Reeves is currently working on his 'Batman Crime Saga,' which includes the Colin Farrell spin-off series 'The Penguin', which will start filming next month.

The Penguin will directly tie into 'The Batman — Part II' and will essentially create the groundwork for where things are when audiences reunite with Bruce Wayne in the movie.

Additionally, Safran confirmed that The Batman wouldn't be neglected in favour of the direction their other Batman-centred stories were taking.

