Daniel Radcliffe won’t be on HBO's ‘Harry Potter’ reboot series

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has dashed fans' hopes of seeing him again in the recently-announced series reboot on HBO Max. In a recent interview, Daniel said that the new show does not 'need' him. The new series on the boy wizard was announced in April as part of the company's plans for its Max streaming service.

What Daniel said about HBO's Harry Potter reboot

Speaking to Comicbook.com about the show, Daniel said, "My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere. So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."