Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke become parents

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 11:55 am
26 April, 2023, 11:55 am

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke. Photo: Collected
Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke. Photo: Collected

The "Harry Potter" star confirmed the birth of his first child with his partner Erin Drake. 

After the Daily Mail published pictures of the couple pushing a stroller through New York City, Daniel Radcliffe's publicist confirmed the news. 

The parents are yet to reveal the details of their newborn. 

Earlier, it was revealed that the couple was expecting when the pair went for a walk in New York and the paparazzi noticed that she was showing a baby bump. 

Radcliffe and Darke have been dating for more than ten years. The couple got together after starring in the 2013 movie 'Kill Your Darlings'.

 

