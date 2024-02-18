Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar's father open up about cause of daughter's death

Suhani Bhatnagar died on Friday at the age of 19.

On Saturday, hours after news of her death broke, Suhani's father Sumit Bhatnagar spoke to the media about his daughter. As per news agency PTI, he said Suhani was suffering from dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness.

Suhani Bhatnagar was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on 7 February and died on February 16 after medical complications.

"She developed a red spot on her hands about two months ago. We thought it was allergy and we consulted with doctors in different hospitals in Faridabad but it couldn't be diagnosed. When her condition started deteriorating, we got her admitted to AIIMS. But there was no improvement and her lungs were damaged due to accumulation of excess fluid," Suhani's father, Sumit Bhatnagar, told reporters.

Suhani lived in Faridabad with her family. She had taken a break from acting to complete her studies. Her last rites took place at the Ajronda cremation ground in Delhi on Saturday.

The young actor became a known face after appearing in the 2016 drama Dangal about a wrestler, who mentors his two daughters to success.

While Zaira Wasim played young Geeta Phogat, Suhani portrayed the role of a young Babita Phogat. The grown-up versions of the characters were played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, respectively. Aamir Khan played the role of their father, Mahavir Phogat.