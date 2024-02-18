Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar's father open up about cause of daughter's death

Splash

Hindustan Times
18 February, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 02:36 pm

Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar's father open up about cause of daughter's death

Suhani Bhatnagar was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on 7 February and died on 16 February after medical complications

Hindustan Times
18 February, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 02:36 pm
Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

Suhani Bhatnagar died on Friday at the age of 19. 

On Saturday, hours after news of her death broke, Suhani's father Sumit Bhatnagar spoke to the media about his daughter. As per news agency PTI, he said Suhani was suffering from dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness. 

Suhani Bhatnagar was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on 7 February and died on February 16 after medical complications.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"She developed a red spot on her hands about two months ago. We thought it was allergy and we consulted with doctors in different hospitals in Faridabad but it couldn't be diagnosed. When her condition started deteriorating, we got her admitted to AIIMS. But there was no improvement and her lungs were damaged due to accumulation of excess fluid," Suhani's father, Sumit Bhatnagar, told reporters.

Suhani lived in Faridabad with her family. She had taken a break from acting to complete her studies. Her last rites took place at the Ajronda cremation ground in Delhi on Saturday.

The young actor became a known face after appearing in the 2016 drama Dangal about a wrestler, who mentors his two daughters to success.

While Zaira Wasim played young Geeta Phogat, Suhani portrayed the role of a young Babita Phogat. The grown-up versions of the characters were played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, respectively. Aamir Khan played the role of their father, Mahavir Phogat.

 

Dangal / Suhani Bhatnagar death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

6h | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

10h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

1d | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gulf countries announce plans for a Schengen-like visa

Gulf countries announce plans for a Schengen-like visa

28m | Videos
Fallen hair business changes fate of Dinajpur women

Fallen hair business changes fate of Dinajpur women

2h | Videos
Fallen hair business changes fate of Dinajpur women

Fallen hair business changes fate of Dinajpur women

2h | Videos
Man Utd's 2022-2023 squad the most expensive ever in Europe

Man Utd's 2022-2023 squad the most expensive ever in Europe

1h | Videos