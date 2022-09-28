The Crown season 5 promo teases Diana and Charles' messy divorce

The Crown is based on the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The first four seasons chronicled her life from the late-1940s to the 80s

The Crown Season 5. Photo: Collected
The Crown Season 5. Photo: Collected

A short promo of the upcoming fifth season of the Netflix show The Crown was shown at the streaming service's global fan event, Tudum, on Saturday night. The 35-second promo sets the tone for the upcoming season, which will include some behind-the-scenes glimpses of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's messy separation and divorce in the early-1990s. 

The Crown is based on the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The first four seasons chronicled her life from the late-1940s to the 80s. The final two seasons will wrap up the story over the next two decades or so.

The short promo opens with close up shots of Princess Diana and Charles' hands as a voice over says, "Buckingham Palace is issuing this statement. It is with regret the Prince and Princess of Wales are separated." We then get a look at Diana's face briefly, followed by a similar close-up of Charles. 

A newscaster's voice can be heard saying. "After Prince Charles bared his soul to the nation, Princess of Wales upstaged her husband speaking about her broken marriage, life and her future." More shots of Diana getting make up applied to her face follow.

