The Crown actor Claire Foy's stalker ordered by court to stay away from her for 5 years

Splash

Hindustan Times
23 July, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 04:15 pm

Related News

The Crown actor Claire Foy's stalker ordered by court to stay away from her for 5 years

A man named Jason Penrose has been ordered to stay away from Claire Foy for five years. Claire is known for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series, The Crown

Hindustan Times
23 July, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 04:15 pm
Claire Foy. Photo: Collected
Claire Foy. Photo: Collected

A stalker of British actor Claire Foy has reportedly been ordered to stay away from her for five years.

The man had previously e-mailed her to act in his film. Claire has appeared in several films and television shows, and she is well-known for playing the role of Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of Netflix's historical drama The Crown. 

According to a report, the man's name is Jason Penrose and he is 39 years old. Jason had initially emailed Claire's agent, claiming to be a filmmaker and producer, and said that he wants to cast her in his next film. Jason had reportedly sent more than 1,000 emails to Claire in one month, contacted her sister, and even knocked at Claire's door. Emails were also sent to Claire's publicist, Emma Jackson.

As per a Sky News report, at the Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court in London, Claire said the experience was 'highly frightening for her'. The report also states that Claire had applied for a full stalking protection order against Jason. In February, an interim stalking protection order was granted, but Jason had breached that by sending a letter and parcel shortly afterward. Under the order, Jason will be banned from contacting Claire or her manager Emma Jackson, and going to where they work or live.

District Judge Michael Oliver was quoted as saying in the report, "I am satisfied (the full stalking protection) order is necessary, this was sustained and repeated conduct due to a delusional belief Mr Penrose had about Ms Foy,"

Claire made her acting debut in 2008 with the supernatural comedy show Being Human. She later appeared in Terry Pratchett's Going Postal (2010), White Heat (2012), Wolf Hall (2015), and The Crown (2016). Over the years she has appeared in films like Rosewater (2014), The Lady in the Van (2015), Breathe (2017), Unsane (2018), First Man (2018), and The Girl In The Spider's Web (2018).

The Crown / Claire Foy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

What are the macroeconomic indicators of Bangladesh suggesting

4h | Videos
The future of food: These foods could help save the world

The future of food: These foods could help save the world

6h | Videos
How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

19h | Videos
How people with limited income are coping with inflation

How people with limited income are coping with inflation

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group