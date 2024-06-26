Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock dies at 49

Binzer, who founded the band in LA in 1995 alongside Brett Mazur, died at a residence in Los Angeles, Sky News reports, citing LA Medical Examiner.

Seth Binzer, known by the stage name Shifty Shellshock, was the lead singer of Crazy Town. Photo: Collected
Seth Binzer, known by the stage name Shifty Shellshock, was the lead singer of Crazy Town. Photo: Collected

Crazy Town lead singer, Seth Binzer, known as Shifty Shellshock, who shot to fame with the song Butterfly, has died at the age of 49.

Binzer, who founded the band in LA in 1995 alongside Brett Mazur, died at a residence in Los Angeles, Sky News reports, citing LA Medical Examiner.

No cause of death has been released and an investigation is underway as to the cause and manner of his death, according to the entry for the late musician on the office's website.

According to Hollywood Reporter, after years of collaborating as The Brimstone Sluggers, Crazy Town was formed in 1999 when Binzer and Bret "Epic" Mazur brought in five musicians — Rust Epique, Doug Miller, James Bradley Jr., Antonio Lorenzo Valli and Adam Goldstein — to round out the band. Success came quickly to the group when its single "Butterfly" was released. The track quickly rose to No. 1 on the charts and helped the band sell 1.5 million copies of its debut album, The Gift of Game.

Crazy Town achieved their major success with the hit track "Butterfly," which topped the US Billboard Hot 100.

Their debut album, The Gift of Game (1999), sold over 1.6 million units. Unfortunately, their follow-up album, Darkhorse, failed to produce a hit single, leading to the band's breakup in 2003.

Despite challenges, Crazy Town reunited in 2007, released new songs, and worked on an album called The Brimstone Sluggers.

However, personal struggles and legal issues continued to impact the band. Binzer, who collaborated with British producer Paul Oakenfold, faced headlines and controversies throughout his career.

 He is survived by his two sons, Halo and Gage

