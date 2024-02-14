Cover of Muhammad Mufazzal’s tenth novel ‘Chaashabhusar Sontan’ unveiled at Ekushey Boi Mela

Cover of Muhammad Mufazzal’s tenth novel ‘Chaashabhusar Sontan’ unveiled at Ekushey Boi Mela

TBS Report
14 February, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 07:46 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The fictional novel Chaashabhushar Sontan (offspring of farmers and labourers) was officially released today (14 February) at the Ekushey Boi Mela.

Eminent writer Prof Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal unwrapped the cover of the novel at the fair along with senior journalist Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul and publisher of Somoy Prokashon Farid Ahmed, among others, says a press release. 

Dr Zafar Iqbal said the enthusiasm of the youths for reading and writing still mesmerises him.

He expects that the habit of reading might increase among the youngsters in the coming days, the press release adds.

Writer Muhammad Mufazzal said his fiction deals with the helplessness of the consumer world without farmers and labourers, the class directly involved in production.

He said the novel very subjectively deals with the identity and self of farmers.

He said the novel focused on the Bangladeshi middle class, which also emerged from the farming class just a century ago, depicting their denial of self and their process to make farming class the "others".

Bulbul and Ahmed have expressed optimism regarding the success of the novel.

Dhaka Reporters Unity's (DRU) former secretary Nurul Islam Hasib coordinated the book cover unwrapping ceremony while senior journalist Doulot Akter Mala, DRU former secretary Razu Ahmed, Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) president Refayetulla Mirdha, its joint secretary Mizanur Rahman, among others, spoke at the event, the press release said.

