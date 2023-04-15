Could Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson be brothers?

Matthew McConaughey has sent enthusiastic fans across the globe into a frenzy after admitting publicly that he has a bit of a hunch that Woody Harrelson is his half-brother.

On an episode of the 'Let's Talk Off Camera' podcast, McConaughey began to talk about Harrelson, who has been his regular co-star in projects like True Detective and EDtv.

"You know, where I start and where he ends, and where he starts and I end, has always been like a murky line. My kids call him Uncle Woody. His kids call me Uncle Matthew. And you see pictures of us and my family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me. His family thinks a lot of pictures of me, are him.", said Matthew.

It does make sense, though. Both of them are actors in the industry. In the 1960s, they were both born in Texas. They both like marijuana now or have in the past. Their receding hairlines follow a similar pattern.

But here's where things take a turn. "In Greece a few years ago, we're sitting around talking about how close we are and our families," McConaughey continued. "And my mom is there, and she says, 'Woody, I knew your dad.' Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after 'knew.' It was a loaded K-N-E-W."

According to reports, Harrelson and McConaughey then did some maths and realised it may have been possible for McConaughey's mother and Harrelson's father to have met since they were both in Texas at the same time.

However, McConaughey admitted during the podcast that he was hesitant to ask the question since the answer might have drastic repercussions. He might, after all, discover to his shock that the man he had always assumed to be his father might not in fact be his father. And that kind of stuff has the potential to permanently upset a man. To withstand such a shock, Matthew would need to possess enormous stores of personal strength.