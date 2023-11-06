Cosmic Cadence: Embracing science through art

'Cosmic Cadence' is taking place in Dwip Gallery, Lalmatia.

Artist Masudur Rahman's first solo art exhibition, 'Cosmic Cadence' at Lalmatia's Dwip Gallery, presented a unique challenge for yours truly, as the artworks, although alluring, were not necessarily comprehensible.

To understand the artworks, I had to uncover the vein of thought from which the artist drew them. Only then could I decipher the abstraction present in the 44 paintings on display at the gallery from 20 October to 11 November.

Who better to walk me through it than the artist himself?

For Rahman, drawing is a cosmic journey where the lines are his spaceship and a human figure is the centre of that universe. The common denominator in almost all of the paintings on display was the presence of human figures in them.

"Drawings are the skeleton of my paintings and in my life journey. I always try searching for the similarities that exist between the drawings of the universe and drawings of a simple human figure. Through my art, I looked for the scientific methods that bind all these together," said Rahman.

"I tried observing science from an artistic point of view. I searched for science through the lines of art," he added.

Masudur Rahman's solo exhibition 'Cosmic Cadence' runs till 11 November. Photos: Saqlain Rizve

In simpler terms, when people come together in a group, they express something about the state of being alive. When you see a lot of people together it can look a bit unusual. To understand what they represent, you have to think about them in a more abstract way.

What are they trying to say? And what brings them together? These are the questions you will ask when you look at the paintings of Masudur Rahman.

If they're gathered because of specific worldly concerns, it's like the majority of people are speaking up, expressing their opinions as a democratic political force.

The artist also explores the idea of being alive from a spiritual perspective, even if he's not necessarily religious.

Masudur Rahman looks at 'floating figures' who long for things they can't quite reach. The people in his art are individuals trying to recreate the sense of unity they once had in the early stages of their life.

TBS Picks

A selection of artworks from the exhibition 'Cosmic Cadence' with a description from the artist

Akash Nodir Srote

Akash Nodir Srote | Acrylic on paper

Imagine somewhere on the planet a war is going on, the name of the place and the countries involved are not important. I witnessed all those 'bloody' scenes through my own eyes by the virtue of the media. I saw the corpses lying flat on the ground, but I felt as if their spirits were soaring high above the skies. I asked myself where they're headed afterwards. I believe they will meet somewhere beyond the skies up above. The painting has quite a lot of abstraction going on.

Mohakaal er Mohakabbo

Mohakaal er Mohakabbo | Acrylic on Canvas

This painting alludes to a surrealistic irony embedded in it. Time, eternity and emptiness has a lot to do with the concept here. I see all of these 'abstractions' blend together. There are three human figures here and there are also three other elements present. It feels as if the three human figures have something dormant within them, waiting to blossom. I have tried to capture the poetry of the universe through my colours.

Untitled

Untitled | Acrylic on canvas

This depicts a journey through the eternity of the universe. The concept of 'Time' is literal. Time is something you can't touch or hold. Time has its own history, its own past and of course its future. The faces from all the figures in this painting are individual notations of 'their time.' All of these figures have their own journey through the cosmos. They progress through their journeys at their own pace and speed.