Corrigendum: Charlie Puth's agent says he's not coming to Bangladesh

Splash

TBS Report
29 December, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 06:45 pm

Related News

Corrigendum: Charlie Puth's agent says he's not coming to Bangladesh

The Business Standard had previously published a report saying the singer was coming to Bangladesh, according to an event management firm called Silverline Events' post

TBS Report
29 December, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2023, 06:45 pm
Charlie Puth. Photo: Collected
Charlie Puth. Photo: Collected

It has been confirmed to The Business Standard, via Charlie Puth's agent Brent Smith that the popstar will not be performing in Bangladesh in 2024.

"Not sure how this story originated but it is not accurate information. Charlie is not scheduled to come to Bangladesh," is what Brent responded to TBS when asked about an official comment regarding the show.

The Business Standard had published a report saying the singer was coming to Bangladesh. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The news was based on information from an event management firm called "Silverline Events." 

They previously announced the singer is scheduled to perform on 10 February at the capital's ICCB hall. 

The Business Standard would like to apologize for the oversight.

The management firm is expected to clarify their announcement sometime later.

Charlie Puth / concert / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

Darr: Blurred lines between love and lunacy

4h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Can Southeast Asia afford to retire its coal plants?

9h | Panorama
Suspicious about your spouse to-be? This wedding planner has your back

Suspicious about your spouse to-be? This wedding planner has your back

8h | Panorama
Whether it be because of dust kicked up by the metro rail’s construction works or smoke produced by unfit vehicles, Karwan Bazar&#039;s highly polluted air is a health hazard to all that pass through the area. PHOTOS: RAJIB DHAR

What Karwan Bazar-Farmgate's 'labour pain' tells us about Dhaka's pollution

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

20h | Videos
Top 10 football moments of 2023

Top 10 football moments of 2023

21h | Videos
The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

23h | Videos
Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

1d | Videos