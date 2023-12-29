Corrigendum: Charlie Puth's agent says he's not coming to Bangladesh

It has been confirmed to The Business Standard, via Charlie Puth's agent Brent Smith that the popstar will not be performing in Bangladesh in 2024.

"Not sure how this story originated but it is not accurate information. Charlie is not scheduled to come to Bangladesh," is what Brent responded to TBS when asked about an official comment regarding the show.

The Business Standard had published a report saying the singer was coming to Bangladesh.

The news was based on information from an event management firm called "Silverline Events."

They previously announced the singer is scheduled to perform on 10 February at the capital's ICCB hall.

The Business Standard would like to apologize for the oversight.

The management firm is expected to clarify their announcement sometime later.