Conservationist group organises 3-day art camp in Khagrachhari

Pittachhara Forest and Biodiversity Conservation Initiative is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the preservation of Bangladeshi biodiversity and building awareness among local communities on how to live in harmony with nature in some of the most remote and rural areas of the country.

The group has organised a three day art camp in Utitila, East Khedachhora, Matiranga of Khagrachhari, centred around the theme of saving the environment. The camp has brought together eight talented artists from University of Chittagong and elsewhere, from a wide variety of artistic disciplines, with the aim of using nature and environment-sensitive artwork to stimulate a social movement in fighting artificial global warming and natural disasters.

The list of artists include Jon Mohammad, Pankaj Chy Rony, Md. Delwar Hossain, Sanjida Jui, Pial Piu, Emran Mahmud, Kanak Dey, and Fazle Rabbi.