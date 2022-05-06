Concert to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence in New York today

World famous rock band Scorpions and Bangladesh's own Chirkutt are set to perform a concert to celebrate Bangladesh's 50 years of independence at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday.

Bangladesh government and UNDP will jointly announce the 'Bangabandhu-UNDP Global Cyber Security Award' for the youths at the concert, who have been contributing to cyber security. Proceeds from the Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert will be spent on cyber security in relatively weak countries through UNDP.

ICT Division is arranging the Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of independence.

This concert is a spiritual successor to the 1971 concert at Madison Square Garden in New York which was held to raise funds for humanitarian relief.