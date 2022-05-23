Community-led Lakata film 'War Pony' debuts at Cannes

Splash

Reuters
23 May, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 11:36 am

Related News

Community-led Lakata film 'War Pony' debuts at Cannes

Cast entirely with first-time actors and set in the sovereign lands of the Oglala Lakota in South Dakota, the movie follows the setbacks and triumphs of 12-year old Matho, played by LaDainian Crazy Thunder and Bill, 23, played by Jojo Bapteise Whiting

Reuters
23 May, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 11:36 am
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film &quot;War Pony&quot; in competition for the category Un Certain Regard - Cannes, France, 21 May, 2022. Directors Gina Gammell and Riley Keoug, cast members LaDainian Crazy Thunder and Franklin Sioux Bob and team pose. Photo: Reuters
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film "War Pony" in competition for the category Un Certain Regard - Cannes, France, 21 May, 2022. Directors Gina Gammell and Riley Keoug, cast members LaDainian Crazy Thunder and Franklin Sioux Bob and team pose. Photo: Reuters

Set on the Pine Ridge Reservation, "War Pony" began as a project among friends and over seven years grew into a community effort, said directors Gina Gammell and Riley Keough, who presented their directorial debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

Cast entirely with first-time actors and set in the sovereign lands of the Oglala Lakota in South Dakota, the movie follows the setbacks and triumphs of 12-year old Matho, played by LaDainian Crazy Thunder and Bill, 23, played by Jojo Bapteise Whiting.

"It started with us making a film with our friends," Keough told Reuters of a project with roots going back to 2015 when Keough met Bill Reddy and Franklin Sioux Bob, who were working as extras on the movie set of "American Honey".

She bonded with the pair and, along with Gammell, suggested they tell stories about their lives through a film.

"How to collaborate responsibly between communities ... sort of became our mission," said Keough, describing a process that included writing workshops, improvisation sessions and meeting hundreds of people to build a local cast.

"These are not subjects of a film, they are our very close, dear friends and family at this point."

Sioux Bob, meanwhile, hopes the movie can also be a catalyst for change.

"This story is a Native story told by actual Native voices. I hope this can be a project that breaks down doors," he said.

The film's showing in the "Un Certain Regard" category at Cannes carried extra resonance for Keough, with the forthcoming premiere of Baz Luhrmann's film about her grandfather, Elvis Presley, also at the festival, she said.

"I think that everything kind of happens for a reason," Keough said, adding that she thought Luhrmann did "an incredible job telling our story, our family story".

War pony / Cannes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At present, 80% of the umbrella market is dominated by Chinese products. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The canopy of change: How Chinese umbrellas drove out Bangla Chhatas 

2h | Panorama
Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

1d | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Can Sri Lanka bounce back?

59m | Videos
How to apply for a job at Oxfam

How to apply for a job at Oxfam

2h | Videos
Investors, public to suffer from electricity price hike

Investors, public to suffer from electricity price hike

13h | Videos
Health benefits of summer fruits

Health benefits of summer fruits

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

4
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter