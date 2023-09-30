Colors of Freedom featuring 57 Bangladeshi artists underway at New York city

'Colours of Freedom,' an art exhibition featuring the artworks celebrated Bangladeshi artists, is being held in New York from 27 September to 1 October.The week-long exhibition is set to showcase the artworks of 57 Bangladeshi artists at 'Artifact,' a creative platform and exhibition gallery in Downtown Manhattan.

Zakaria Masud, Managing Director and CEO of IBTV USA & Colors Business Magazine, is arranging the exhibition and the famous Bangladeshi- Spanish artist, Monirul Islam did the ribbon-cutting at the soft launch.

Including Mustafa Monwar, Hashem Khan, Rafiqun Nabi, Monirul Islam, Abdus Shakoor Shah, Biren Som, Hamiduzzaman Khan and Abul Barak Alvy, many more Bangladeshi artists would have their creations displayed in the exhibition. Ziaul Karim, a prominent patron of the art scene in Bangladesh, serves as the curator in 'Colors of Freedom.' The exhibition aims to celebrate different ideas, images, styles, and techniques portraying the 'Colors of Freedom' and the different layers to it. It further aims to celebrate the power of art as a universal language, transcending borders and connecting individuals through shared emotions and experiences.

New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, is going to inaugurate the exhibition today.

alongside many recognised special guests and dignitaries.

'Colors of Freedom' is presented by City Bank Limited, sponsored by Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, Jarwa House Limited, and Chashi.