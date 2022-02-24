Coke Studio Bangla's Nasek Nasek silences critics

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 07:21 pm

Coke Studio Bangla's Nasek Nasek silences critics

‘Nasek Nasek’ is a Hajong fusion song, and it pays tribute to the diverse and vibrant indigenous languages in Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 07:21 pm
Coke Studio released their first song title &quot;Nasek Nasek.&quot; Photo: Collected
Coke Studio released their first song title "Nasek Nasek." Photo: Collected

After a lot of speculation, Coke Studio Bangla has silenced its critics, on Wednesday night, with their first song 'Nasek Nasek'.

The song was released during a Facebook Live, hosted by popular singer-actor Tahsan, from the official page of Coke Studio Bangla and on its YouTube channel.

'Nasek Nasek' is a Hajong fusion song, and it pays tribute to the diverse and vibrant indigenous languages in Bangladesh. The video already amassed 430,000 views on YouTube at the time of writing, and is growing by the minute.

The song was produced by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, and composed and arranged by Adit Rahman. Faizan R Ahmad (Buno) was the chief sound engineer, and it was mixed and mastered by Yash Divecha 

Arnob said, "I am very excited that we were finally able to share our first song with the people. Hopefully, everyone enjoyed the music that we had so much fun creating. This is only the beginning as we have a great line-up ahead for season one."

Animes Roy sang 'Nasek Nasek' in his native dialect. Animes is a member of the Hajong community of Bangladesh. He expressed his gratitude and said how honourable it was for him to be part of Coke Studio Bangla. He was also happy to be able to bring forth the melodious music of the community.

'Nasek Nasek' was performed by Adit (piano and backing vocal), Rahin (saxophone), Sayonton Mangsang (saxophone), Mazruq Islam Nafi (drums), Faizan Rashid Ahmad Buno (bass), Imran Ahmed (guitar), Shuvendu Das Shuvo (mandolin and guitar), Saadul Islam (guitar), Pradyut Chatterjea (synths), Mithun Chakra (percussions) and Mubarak (mandira). Jannatul Firdous Akbar, Warda Ashraf and Rubayat Rehman provided backing vocals.

The music video was directed by Krishnendu Chattopaddhyay, and produced by Dope Productions Private. 

Coke Studio Bangla is produced by Grey Advertising Bangladesh, with Syed Gousul Alam Shaon as the Creative Producer of the show.

'Nasek Nasek' can be watched on Coke Studio Bangla's YouTube channel, Spotify and official Facebook page.

