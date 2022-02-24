Coke studio Bangla's Nasek Nasek left the Netizens spellbound

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 01:23 pm

"Nasek Nasek Hapal Gila" meaning 'Dance dance oh young ones' is definitely leading us to groove with its electrifying beats leaving no room from criticisers

Coke Studio released their first song title &quot;Nasek Nasek.&quot; Photo: Collected
Coke Studio released their first song title "Nasek Nasek." Photo: Collected

After a lot of speculation Coke Studio Bangla has silenced their critics with their first song 'Nasek Nasek', released on Wednesday night.

Coke studio Bangla has surprised its audiences with the 'Hajong' fusion song that left the netizens Spellbound. The video already amassed 430,000 views on YouTube and it is increasing at lightning speed.

The song 'Nasek Nasek' voiced by Animes Roy in his native tongue glorifies the dialect of the ethnic group and the rich diversity of our country on the month of International mother language day.

Addition of the legendary folk ballad 'Dol Dol Doloni' voiced by Pantho Kanai, originally sung by folk legend Abdul Alim, creates a magical fusion and celebrates the rich culture of our country.

"Nasek Nasek Hapal Gila" meaning 'Dance dance oh young ones' is definitely leading us to groove with its electrifying beats leaving no room from criticisers. 

"Coke Studio Bangla's first song is a mashup of a local dialect (Hajong) and Bangla! What a wonderful way of paying tribute to all the languages on this month of mother language day! I am stunned!!!," reads one of the comments.

Curated and produced by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, the music of the song is composed & arranged by Adit Rahman.

The chief sound engineer of the song is Faizan R Ahmad (Buno). It was mixed and mastered by Yash Divecha. Jannatul Firdous Akbar, Warda Ashraf and Rubayat Rehman provided backing vocals.

The track was performed by Adit (piano and backing vocal), Rahin (saxophone), Sayonton Mangsang (saxophone), Mazruq Islam Nafi (drums), Faizan Rashid Ahmad Buno (bass), Imran Ahmed (guitar), Shuvendu Das Shuvo (mandolin and guitar), Saadul Islam (guitar), Pradyut Chatterjea (synths), Mithun Chakra (percussions) and Mubarak (mandira).

Directed by Krishnendu Chattopaddhyay, the video production of the song was done by Dope Productions Private.

Coke Studio Bangla is produced by Grey Advertising Bangladesh, with Syed Gousul Alam Shaon being the creative producer of the show.

Melophiles can relish the songs of Coke Studio Bangla's on their YouTube Channel, Spotify and official Facebook page.

Nasek Nasek / Coke Studio Bangla

