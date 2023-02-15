Coke Studio Bangla Season 2 opener pays homage to regional language with 'Murir Tin'

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 08:42 am

Coke Studio Bangla, the Bangladesh edition of Coca-Cola's international music platform - Coke Studio, dropped the first song of season 2 titled "Murir Tin" which contains famous dialects of Chattogram, Sylhet and Khulna. For the first time ever, the song drop was launched simultaneously in 6 different locations in a special screening event across four different divisions, including Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Khulna. 

"Murir Tin" is a widely used term for local bus in Chattogram.  It is a fun, dynamic and energetic song that talks about youth being stuck at traffic. It features three of Bangladesh's brightest upcoming artists - Riyaad Hasan, Towfique Ahmed, and Pollob, said a press release. 

Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, music producer of Coke Studio Bangla, said "Murir tin is a very fun and high energy song and that's the kind of energy we want to kick off season 2 with. Working with these young and talented artists has been an enriching experience. We hope people love the season opener and continue supporting us throughout the year."

Murir Tin is primarily sung in the Chittagonian language or Chattgaiya, which is spoken by over 13,000,000 people and happens to be one of the oldest languages in the world. The song is being launched in the month of February to mark the International Mother Language Day and pay respect to the many languages spoken across Bangladesh.

Riyaad Hasan said, "Being a part of Coke Studio Bangla has been a surreal experience. I hope everyone keeps singing this song for the time to come."

"There is no better way to kick off the new season than with such a fun and energetic song like Murir Tin." Pollob mentioned, "Beyond grateful for the opportunity to represent Sylhet and its language on a big stage like Coke Studio. Let's hope everybody feels the energy of this song to their bones," said Towfique Ahmed.

The song launch screening took place in Rabindro Sarabor in Dhanmondi Lake and American International University in Dhaka, Central Railway Building and Chattogram University in Chattogram, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) in Khulna and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet.  Over 10,000 people attended these live screenings across six locations, dancing and celebrating to the tunes of Murir Tin. 

This season of Coke Studio Bangla aims to refresh the audience with more dynamic and original tunes. Murir Tin is now available for everyone on the official YouTube and Spotify channel of Coke Studio Bangla.

