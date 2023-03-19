Coke Studio Bangla releases new song ‘Nahubo’ featuring Animes Roy, Daughter of Coastal

Coke Studio Bangla released the third song of its season 2, "Nahubo" yesterday.

The song has been written by Animes Roy and composed by Sayonton Mangsang. Animes' song of rebellion was merged with rap artist Sohana, popularly known as Daughter of Coastal's performance.

Animes' part of the song was sung in the Hajong dialect and Daughter of Coastal's rap was sung in Chattogram's dialect.

The song was coupled with visual performances that complemented the theme of revolution.