Coke studio Bangla drops Lalon, Kabir fusion on World music Day

Coke Studio Bangla has been treating fans with musical delights on special occasions.

Keeping up with their rule of surprising fans, Coke studio Bangla has dropped ethereal fusion of Fakir Lalon Shah's "Shob Lokey Koy" and Kabir Das' "Kabira Kaun Ek Hain," voiced by Kaniz Khandakar Mitu and Murshidabadi, respectively, on the occasion of World Music Day.

Bengal's mystic poet Lalon, and India's 15th-century mystic poet and saint Kabir Das shared the same philosophy and spread the message of humanity through their songs.

Unifying their lyrics and filling it with instrumental magic and vocal finesse of Murshidabadi and Kaniz, has been an unexpected treat for the fans on the occasion of World Music Day.

The song starts with Murshidabadi's otherworldly vocal tune blending with classical tune of trumpet then ventures into Lalon geeti.

Lalon's "Shob Lokey Koy'' in Kaniz's voice echoes the message of compassion and unity takes the listener's to a surreal nostalgic drive.

The background vocals, the electric guitars, the drums, the trumpet, harmoniously infused with one another and displayed a magical rendition curated by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob.