Coke studio Bangla drops Bangla song by Momotaz

After incredible success of Hajong song Nasek Nasek, Coke studio Bangla has dropped second song prarthona on Friday.

Legendary singer Momotaz Begum and Mizan Rahman voiced the modern rendition of Bangla folklore "Allah Megh de Pani de" on the second venture of Coke Studio Bangla.

As usal Coke Studio Bangla showed thoughtfulness in their song selection.

During the draught from the 60's till 90's people of rural areas especially farmers used to chant "Allah Megh De" with the hope that Almighty will pour rain again and wipe away the agony. Eventually, the song become a part of our folklore.

Video of Prarthona | Coke Studio Bangla | Season One | Momotaz Begom X Mizan Rahman

Curated, composed and arranged by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, the song featured euphonic blend of electric guitar, flute, piano and sarengi.