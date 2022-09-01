Coke Studio Bangla bids adieu by releasing 'Hey Samalo' at fanfare

Coke Studio Bangla season 1 organised a grand fanfare at the Radisson Blu Water Garden, Dhaka.

Their most supportive fans were invited to the event and the fan arts were exhibited in the premises as well.

Coke studio's last song of season 1 is titled "Hey Samalo".

It's a classical song about struggle and protest.

It was sung by all of the Coke studio artists including Arnob, Samina Chowdhury, Bappa Mazumder to emerging artists like Rituraj, Animes Roy, Masha Islam, Nandita, Rubaiyat Rehman among others.