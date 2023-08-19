COD: MW3 Standard and Vault edition details revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on 10 November . Activision has announced that the latest installment in the legendary franchise includes an exciting new campaign, 16 new and old multiplayer maps, and the largest Zombies map ever. The game will be available in two separate editions, the standard edition and the vault edition, both of which are available to preorder now on all platforms.

If all you want is the core game and the preorder bonuses, grab the standard edition. Keep in mind that this year's PS4 version is cross-gen, which means it also comes with a PS5 copy. Similar to the Xbox version, Series X/S and Xbox One are compatible. The standard edition is priced at $70.

The game itself, any applicable pre-order bonuses are all included in the digital-only Vault version. It also comes along with four Nemesis Operator skins :Vladimir Marakov, Warden, John Price and the fan favourite Ghost. The edition also includes two weapon vaults and also has a Soap operator pack. The vault edition also gives players 50 tier skips on the battle pass and 1100 CPs. The vault edition is priced at $100.