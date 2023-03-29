Classic 10: The struggles of a time forgotten

Galleri Kaya recently concluded a group show of works by 12 contemporary artists. The art exhibition explored the concepts that inspire modern artists. This time around, a second show titled 'Classic 10', delves into the minds of some very big names from yesteryears, many of whom are still around.

Featuring the works of S M Sultan (1923-1994), Murtaja Baseer (1932-2020), Samarjit Roy Choudhury (1937-2022), Hashem Khan (1941), Rafiqun Nabi (1943), Hamiduzzaman Khan (1946), Shahabuddin Ahmed (1950), Chandra Shekhar Dey (1951), Mohammad Eunus (1954),

and Ranjit Das (1956); 37 artworks – completed in a variety of media including oil, acrylic, watercolour, pen and ink, lithograph, linocut and mixed media – are being showcased in this exhibition.

"Age wise, the youngest artist in this group is Ranjit Das. A lot of these artists were born during the era of British rule. They have witnessed the creation of Pakistan and lived through the Liberation War," said Goutam Chakraborty, Director of Galleri Kaya. "These artists have lived through three eras of our history. They have seen the political changes and lived through all the turmoils of almost 50 years in the region."

Photos: Shah Nahian

The artworks, however, aren't all quite as political as one would naturally expect. All of the works were completed between 1956 to 2023 by artists with specific styles and subjects unique to their work. However, the show exhibits some works before they established their defining characteristics.

"Take for example the works of Hamiduzzaman. He is known to create vivid experimental works. But we have two paintings which he created during the 60s. He painted them when he was abroad for treatment. Back then a watercolour style developed by Zainul Abedin was also very popular amongst artists. You can see the influences of this style in these paintings," explained Chakraborty. "We collected these works from an auction in London."

Some of the artworks directly depicted the struggles of its time, such as Murtaja Baseer's 1952 linocut print 'Bloody 21st'. The artist was in the rally on 21 February when the police opened fire on protestors, killing Abdus Salam, Abul Barkat, Rafiq Uddin Ahmed, Abdul Jabbar and Shafiur Rahman and injuring hundreds of others. He depicted that very moment in this particular artwork.

"You can see the grudge and anger of the artist in these works. This is not just an artwork, but it has become a documentation of our history," said Chakraborty.

Photos: Shah Nahian

You can also see depictions of the old city and its culture in some of the works. "Take for example shoe shiners. You could find them all over the city in the past. However, you don't see them around anymore," said Chakraborty.

Witnessing the two shows back to back – Select 12 and Classic 10 – the Gallery paints a picture of the evolution of art in Bangladesh. Some of the artworks were collected through auctions, some are from the collection of the Gallery, but the majority of the works were given by the artists themselves, those of whom are still alive.

There are many more renowned artists whose works would have given us an even clearer picture of the times, but because of the limitations of Kaya's resources, they selected these 10 artists. But the result of the curation still creates quite a unique experience.

Classic 10 is open to all from 11:30 AM to 7:30 PM, every day, until 2 April.

TBS Picks: A selection of artworks from the show with a description from the director

'Scream' by Ranjit Das. Acrylic on canvas. 2013

"Scream" by Ranjit Das

This is a very classic Ranjit Das. From the perspective of the audience, this painting feels like a collage. It looks like the face has been split in half, which also adds to the pain and tension it creates. When you look at it, it feels like there is a sound coming from this piece, and that sound isn't very soothing. It inspires tension.

'Bloody 21st' by Martuja Baseer. Linocut. 1952

"Bloody 21st" by Martuja Baseer

You can read parts of the placards. This print brutally depicts the wants and needs of the ordinary people, the students, the intellectuals. It was our right to speak the language of our people, and no authority has the right to take that away from us.

'Untitled-2' by Shahabuddin Ahmed. Lithograph on paper. 2008

"Untitled-2" by Shahabuddin Ahmed

Agility, speed and motion is a signature trait of the artist. Shahabuddin's pivotal inspiration is the Liberation War of Bangladesh, and he depicts the war in various forms - it sometimes is represented by people, sometimes by bulls, and sometimes by horses. His signature style is so distinct, I can recognise his art from afar.