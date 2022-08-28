City Subconscious: Aananda’s conversation with Dhaka city

Splash

Saqlain Rizve
28 August, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 12:43 pm

Related News

City Subconscious: Aananda’s conversation with Dhaka city

City Subconscious is a solo photography exhibition by Aananda Antahleen

Saqlain Rizve
28 August, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 12:43 pm
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Travelling through Green Road, on the streets of Dhaka,  Aananda Antahleen randomly came across a mahout and his elephant. Elephant riders extorting money from commuters in the capital isn't an uncommon scene, but Aananda wanted to capture this with his camera. He let go of his rickshaw and began following the elephant on foot. 

Aananda followed the elephant for several kilometres and he found the perfect frame at Kalabagan. 

The final shot shows the elephant with its trunk inside of a public bus. Looking at the photo without context, it seemed almost mysterious, like the elephant was about to walk into the bus.   In a city of 20 million people going about their lives, Aananda tried to weave a fictional story through his photography, giving meaning to what would otherwise be a common story in Dhaka.  

These photographs are presently on display at his solo exhibition, City Subconscious, at Dwip Gallery. The show was inaugurated on 19 August. Curated by Kazi Tahsin Agaz Apurbo, Doito Bonotulshi and Ata Mojlish, the show exhibits a total of 150 photographs.  

"This is a story about the city of Dhaka; a subjective narrative weaved from various circumstances, situations and experiences. My story contains commentary and critique of urban economics, politics and culture. But it also represents some of my private and intimate moments,"  said Aananda. "I think of this series as docu-fiction; it's a story of my ongoing conversation with the city, a story of my own reality in the urban context."

Aananda has been working on this series of photographs for the past five years. His subjects revolve around exponential infrastructure growth and overwhelming glamour, but it is also a visual diary where he expressed his happiness, confusion, frustration and anger.

Another striking aspect of this exhibition is the addition of the installation art. Walking into the gallery feels like stepping into an artwork. The gallery was decorated to resemble the streets of Dhaka; it was littered with dust, trash, etc. 

 "We have tried to recreate what it feels like to commute on the city streets, inside the gallery. The addition of these elements make the photographs come alive. We feel like the show has become more realistic because of it," explained Kazi Tahsin Agaz Apurbo, one of the curators of this exhibition. 

Ananda began his journey as a photographer with his father's camera when he was still in high school. His favourite colour is red and he always likes to take pictures in colour. He is currently completing his Master's in Anthropology at University of Dhaka. 

"While practising my photography, I came to know about visual anthropology. I realised the importance of understanding and highlighting various issues in society, which is why I decided to study anthropology. In short, photography led me to study anthropology."

City Subconscious is open to all until Wednesday, 3 September 2022.

TBS Picks: A selection of photographs from the show with a description from the artist

01. In a city where prices of daily necessities are on the rise, Spiderman has no other option but to take up a job as an entertainer. 

02. This is how I imagine the world will end. Most people mind their own business, while some try to put out fires.

This is how I imagine the world will end. Most people mind their own business, while some try to put out fires. Photo: Aananda Antahleen
This is how I imagine the world will end. Most people mind their own business, while some try to put out fires. Photo: Aananda Antahleen

03.In most places of the world, one would consider a bathroom with a view to be a luxury. Well, Dhaka isn't like most places. 

.In most places of the world, one would consider a bathroom with a view to be a luxury. Well, Dhaka isn’t like most places. Photo: Aananda Antahleen
.In most places of the world, one would consider a bathroom with a view to be a luxury. Well, Dhaka isn’t like most places. Photo: Aananda Antahleen

04. You have to hand it to the capitalist system. They have done a great job convincing both people and animals that the only thing that matters is money.

You have to hand it to the capitalist system. They have done a great job convincing both people and animals that the only thing that matters is money. Photo: Aananda Antahleen
You have to hand it to the capitalist system. They have done a great job convincing both people and animals that the only thing that matters is money. Photo: Aananda Antahleen

 

City Subconscious / Exhibition

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former ganja farmers Samsul Haque Pramanik and Idris All Akhand talking about the old days of ganja cultivation in Baktarpur Bazar in Naogoan. Photo: Masum Billah

Stealing from thyself: Ganja farmers reminisce of the good old days 

17m | Panorama
The problem is that domestic politics increasingly takes primacy over everything else. And it often works at cross purposes with sensible trade policy. Photo: TBS

'It’s relatively easy to go from low income to lower-middle income. Now things will start becoming more difficult'

4h | Panorama
A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How agriculture redefined humanity’s carb intake

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

The young generation's rising interested in K-Pop

The young generation's rising interested in K-Pop

47m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Asia Cup 2022: Stage all set for India-Pakistan clash

1h | Videos
6 major rivers drying up from extreme weather

6 major rivers drying up from extreme weather

1h | Videos

Things to keep in mind when planning to study abroad

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay