City Subconscious: Aananda’s conversation with Dhaka city

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Travelling through Green Road, on the streets of Dhaka, Aananda Antahleen randomly came across a mahout and his elephant. Elephant riders extorting money from commuters in the capital isn't an uncommon scene, but Aananda wanted to capture this with his camera. He let go of his rickshaw and began following the elephant on foot.

Aananda followed the elephant for several kilometres and he found the perfect frame at Kalabagan.

The final shot shows the elephant with its trunk inside of a public bus. Looking at the photo without context, it seemed almost mysterious, like the elephant was about to walk into the bus. In a city of 20 million people going about their lives, Aananda tried to weave a fictional story through his photography, giving meaning to what would otherwise be a common story in Dhaka.

These photographs are presently on display at his solo exhibition, City Subconscious, at Dwip Gallery. The show was inaugurated on 19 August. Curated by Kazi Tahsin Agaz Apurbo, Doito Bonotulshi and Ata Mojlish, the show exhibits a total of 150 photographs.

"This is a story about the city of Dhaka; a subjective narrative weaved from various circumstances, situations and experiences. My story contains commentary and critique of urban economics, politics and culture. But it also represents some of my private and intimate moments," said Aananda. "I think of this series as docu-fiction; it's a story of my ongoing conversation with the city, a story of my own reality in the urban context."

Aananda has been working on this series of photographs for the past five years. His subjects revolve around exponential infrastructure growth and overwhelming glamour, but it is also a visual diary where he expressed his happiness, confusion, frustration and anger.

Another striking aspect of this exhibition is the addition of the installation art. Walking into the gallery feels like stepping into an artwork. The gallery was decorated to resemble the streets of Dhaka; it was littered with dust, trash, etc.

"We have tried to recreate what it feels like to commute on the city streets, inside the gallery. The addition of these elements make the photographs come alive. We feel like the show has become more realistic because of it," explained Kazi Tahsin Agaz Apurbo, one of the curators of this exhibition.

Ananda began his journey as a photographer with his father's camera when he was still in high school. His favourite colour is red and he always likes to take pictures in colour. He is currently completing his Master's in Anthropology at University of Dhaka.

"While practising my photography, I came to know about visual anthropology. I realised the importance of understanding and highlighting various issues in society, which is why I decided to study anthropology. In short, photography led me to study anthropology."

City Subconscious is open to all until Wednesday, 3 September 2022.

TBS Picks: A selection of photographs from the show with a description from the artist

01. In a city where prices of daily necessities are on the rise, Spiderman has no other option but to take up a job as an entertainer.

02. This is how I imagine the world will end. Most people mind their own business, while some try to put out fires.

03.In most places of the world, one would consider a bathroom with a view to be a luxury. Well, Dhaka isn't like most places.

04. You have to hand it to the capitalist system. They have done a great job convincing both people and animals that the only thing that matters is money.