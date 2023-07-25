Cillian Murphy says he is open to playing Ken if there's a Barbie sequel

25 July, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 03:34 pm

Cillian Murphy says he is open to playing Ken if there's a Barbie sequel

Cillian Murphy, who plays J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's new film, says he is open to playing Ken, and cannot wait to watch Ryan Gosling's Barbie.

Cillian Murphy says he is open to playing Ken if there&#039;s a Barbie sequel

Cillian Murphy in a recent interview revealed that he would be interested in playing Ken if a Barbie sequel is made. 

In a new interview with Cinefilos, the snippet of which has surfaced online on Twitter, He said, "Sure, yeah! Let's read the script and let's have a conversation. I can't wait to see it. I think it's great for cinema to get all these great movies happening this summer."

Cillian Murphy is earning rave reviews for his performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. In a new interview with Cinefilos, Cillian was asked whether he would be interested in playing Ken. The actor plays physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the Atomic Bomb, in the biopic. Oppenheimer released on July 21, the same day as Greta Gerwig's film Barbie, which revolves around two plastic dolls, Barbie and her boyfriend Ken. 

The simultaneous release of Barbie and Oppenheimer became a global trend named Barbenheimer as both movies continue to make records at the box office. In India, Oppenheimer has fared better than Barbie, although at the US box office, Barbie has outperformed Oppenheimer.

